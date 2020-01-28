Five Northeast Community College faculty and staff members have been honored with performance awards from U.S. Bank.
The U.S. Bank Great Performer Awards annually honor employees who have been nominated for their outstanding contributions to the college, according to a Northeast media release. The bank, or its predecessor institutions, has presented the awards since 1993.
This year’s honorees and their awards include: Andrea Suhr, physical therapist assistant (PTA) instructor; Haley Mattison, adjunct health and wellness instructor; Emily Duncan, director of adult education; Brittnee Terrill, assistant director of financial aid; and Michela Keeler-Strom, dean of institutional planning and effectiveness.
Suhr is described as someone who is always willing to put her own work aside to help others.
“During meetings, she contributes meaningful ideas and unbiased solutions. In fact, many times we refer to her as the ‘fairness police,’ her nominator said. “As a team member, she supports and encourages others to be effective, and she is the first to praise them when they are. She is selfless and genuinely commits all her effort toward the team.”
Mattison came to Northeast in 2016 when she began teaching lifetime wellness classes. One of her nominators said she has abundant energy and is engaged with her students from the first day of class to the final day of the term.
“When you walk by Haley’s classroom, there is activity and lively conversation with her students. Often you see her staying after class or coming early to be present so that students can have a sit-down visit about concerns or needs. She always takes time for them.”
Duncan became the director of adult education in fall 2018 and has made Northeast the top adult education program in the state, according to one of her nominators.
“Emily has successfully launched, maintained and grown the Upward Academy project at Tyson Food plants in Dakota City and Madison. This initiative has doubled the enrollment with over 400 students at the Tyson Plant in Dakota City alone. This program alone speaks volumes of Emily’s leadership, strategic planning, classroom management, adaptability, flexibility and dedication to student success.”
Terrill’s nominator said they were amazed by her work ethic and fair, understanding nature. They spoke of Terrill’s work in ensuring students succeed at Northeast.
“Brittnee has gone above and beyond to help both me and my students understand their financial aid, which is no easy feat. Whether she’s sending an email explaining a financial aid situation, or discussing financial aid issues over the phone, Brittnee’s communication skills and ability to transform complex ideas into easy-to-understand concepts is impeccable.”
Keeler-Strom was cited for her leadership on major accreditation projects over the past year. One nominator said this work resonates across the entire college.
“Her professional drive for excellence — serving her peers, the institution and our students — is consistently evident. Michela constantly brings a positive attitude to the workplace.”
Keeler-Strom also has been recognized for her work at Northeast’s extended campuses. This includes expansion of early college opportunities involving area high schools.
U.S. Bank Vice President Kathryn Svik was joined by Dr. Leah Barrett, college president, in presenting the awards recently.
In addition to the U.S. Bank Awards, another approximately 70 service year milestones were noted by employees for their commitment to the college. Their combined experience to Northeast is 905 years.