Students in the early childhood education program at Northeast Community College are doing more than learning this semester — they are giving back to the community.
Service projects are an important component to the program’s students. Although meetings of the program’s club are held through Zoom this year because of the pandemic, members still reach out to children to help prepare them for school, according to a media release.
One of the club’s most recent projects was a diaper drive for the Sixpence program, which saw Northeast students, faculty and staff donate any size and brand of diaper to assist families who may be struggling through the pandemic.
“Diapers can be expensive, so it is nice to help out parents and new parents by having others assist by purchasing these diapers. It's a small act, but it can make a big difference,” said Makayla Forsberg, an early childhood education major from Laurel.
The Sixpence program is designed to provide parents and soon-to-be parents with resources and training on educating their child and supporting their early years.
Lisa Guenther, early childhood education instructor and club adviser, said she and the members appreciate those who donated diapers or provided a monetary donation to the project.
She said the goal of the Sixpence program is the same as for club members and families — to give children the best possible start in life.
“Ninety percent of a person’s brain develops between birth and age 5. These are critical years for growth, development, health and learning for a person’s life,” she said.
Early Childhood Education Club members also understand the importance of reading aloud to children beginning at birth. Guenther said it is the most important thing a person can do to prepare a child for school and life.
“Reading aloud to a child grows vocabulary, comprehension and critical thinking,” she said. “Another service project of the club is to read aloud and share children’s literature with children. Members report the child/children they read to, what book or books they shared and the reactions from the children.”
Jessica Stark, a student from Plainview, read to her brother and her 3-year-old cousin, who is in Head Start.
Hannah Farmer, a student from Bruno, shared “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” with two children.
“They were excited and happy that I was reading to them, and they were eager to help me read to them,” Farmer said.
Early Childhood Education Club members are also involved in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record, an initiative that brings together millions of children and adults to read the same book to raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy and access to high-quality books.
This year’s Read for the Record took place Oct. 29.
Club members logged in virtually for the reading of this year's book, “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” by Meg Medina. The book will be available to students to read aloud to children in their practicum sites, work sites and to family and neighbors.
Guenther is pleased the Early Childhood Education Club is helping to make a difference in children’s lives across Northeast’s 20-county service area.
“Small acts like a diaper drive, reading aloud to a child and being involved in the worldwide Jumpstart Read for the Record are examples of service projects that act as models for club members to make a difference in children's lives for their future,” she said.