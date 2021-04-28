Northeast Community College has recently landed on several rankings lists among other schools around Nebraska and the U.S. that offer trade education and online associate’s degrees.
It has been recognized as one of the top 25 most affordable colleges in the U.S. for online associate degrees in 2021 by OnlineU, a Washington-based higher education research system.
Northeast tied in 14th place with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. It was ranked behind Western Nebraska Community College, Central Community College and Southeast Community College, along with other U.S. schools. It was ahead of ranked colleges in Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Nevada, among other states.
Trade College Search, an online resource dedicated to trade career and education data, also ranked the community college as one of the most popular trade schools in Nebraska. Northeast came in fourth place out of the 25 listed colleges.
The school was ranked behind Central Community College, Southeast Community College and Metropolitan Community College. It was ahead of schools including Wayne State College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The organization ranked Northeast as the best value school in Nebraska for an associate’s degree in construction trades. The community college also was ranked the best value school in Nebraska and the Great Plains region for an associate’s degree in building management and inspection.