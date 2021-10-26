Northeast Community College will no longer require face masks inside campus buildings and at events in a new COVID-19 policy change.
Students, employees and visitors are now only strongly recommended to wear masks, but faculty or staff have the authority to require masks in individual rooms or meetings if desired.
The policy went into effect Monday after the college’s COVID-19 Recovery Team made the decision last week.
The team has been meeting regularly every Thursday to review COVID-19 positivity and case rates in the state, region and at the college, according to a recent email to staff from human resources. The department explained there has been a struggle to enforce a mask mandate at the college.
“The effectiveness or ineffectiveness of face masks did not factor into the decision to return to strongly recommended,” said Jim Curry, director of public relations at Northeast. “It’s based on not having the necessary resources as well as the time to enforce a mask requirement in all college buildings and at all Northeast events.”
The number of reported faculty and staff cases at Northeast has remained steady since the start of the term. The first two weeks of October saw a slight bump in positive student cases, but last week it had leveled back off.
“While we continue to have positive cases in the state, the percentage increase of cases has decreased for the last three weeks in a row,” according to a staff email, sent Oct. 19. “In addition, the number of weekly cases in Madison County has been declining for the past four weeks.”
Curry said the college’s COVID-19 Recovery Team will continue to monitor COVID-19 data throughout the school year.