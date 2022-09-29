Northeast Community College and Doane University will renew an institutional agreement that ensures the opportunity for a Northeast student to transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree at Doane.

There will be a short presentation by Leah Barrett, Northeast president, and Roger Hughes, Doane president, followed by a period for questions.

The agreement signing will be at Northeast Community College’s Union 73 building on the second level at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Jim Curry, Northeast’s director of public relations, at james@northeast.edu, 402-844-7063, or Liz McCue, the Doane University communications manager, at liz.mccue@doane.edu, 402-467-9023.

