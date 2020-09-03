When executives of Shopko announced in 2019 they were permanently closing the company’s store in O’Neill, Sandra Homolka didn’t know what to do.
She had worked at the retail chain for more than five years, starting as seasonal help and working her way up to floor supervisor, a position she’d held for two years.
“Fifteen to 19 of us (from Shopko) would be out of work. Knowing that O’Neill is not a very big town, that’s a lot of people searching for work at the same time,” she said.
Although Homolka held various positions in business, from working as an accountant to office manager, she decided it was time for a major change. She discovered a program through Northeast Community College that allowed her to pursue a new career in health care.
Northeast’s Project H.E.L.P. (Health Education Laddering Program) assists income-eligible Nebraskans with educational and training opportunities to prepare them to enter and advance in high-demand, well-paying health care jobs, according to a college media release. It’s funded through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Profession Opportunity Grant (HPOG).
“Project H.E.L.P. works with community agencies and area employers to provide participants with a wrap-around approach to overcoming barriers while learning about the health care field,” said Lisa Belz, Project H.E.L.P. career coach/recruiter at Northeast. “Students must be planning to enroll in one of the college’s health care programs to be eligible.”
Eligible health care programs include: emergency medical technician/paramedic, health information management services, medication aide, medical assistant, nursing assistant, physical therapist assistant, practical nursing, registered nursing or surgery technician.
At Northeast, participants in Project H.E.L.P. receive support services such as intensive success coaching, scholarships, laptop checkout, scrubs, transportation assistance, résumé/interview preparation and job placement assistance.
Homolka received scholarships for classes, transportation assistance, training-related cost assistance and individualized success coaching to help her navigate her return to school.
“Having Project H.E.L.P. there to help me pay for the classes, and providing gas money to get to and from classes, and for providing the books that were needed — all of that helped. Had that not been available, I’m not sure I would have been able to go on to do those classes,” she said.
After passing her certified nursing assistant (CNA) and medication aide exams, Homolka now works full time at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.
She went from earning $11.48 an hour at Shopko to $13.40 an hour with benefits as a CNA. Homolka said she is looking forward to continuing her career in the health care field.
Since the grant was first awarded five years ago, Project H.E.L.P. at Northeast has seen 107 students earn degrees and certificates in health care occupational training courses. The program also assisted 85 students with training-related costs and provided help to another 74 in meeting their transportation costs.
The HPOG grant, originally administered to Central Community College in 2015, has been granted a $2.3 million continuation through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds will be distributed among Central’s higher education partners at Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College and Southeast Community College to work with future students.
Homolka said anyone considering a career in health care, no matter their age, should “just go for it.”
“Don’t be scared to open another door,” she said. “Sometimes taking a different avenue you never thought you’d take opens a door that you should have opened a long time ago. Never second-guess what you might be able to do.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on Project H.E.L.P., go online to projecthelpcareers.com or contact Belz, at 402-844-7460, lbelz1@northeast.edu or Uhrich at 402-844-7461 or kuhrich@northeast.edu.