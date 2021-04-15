For the past seven years, Northeast Community College has recorded at least a 98% success rate in which students have reported they either landed a job or continued education after graduating.
And that number only wavered to 97% in 2012 — the college reported 26 students were unemployed after graduation.
Northeast continued the trend in its recently released 2020 graduate report, which included a 98% success rate with Northeast students graduating December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020.
Leah Barrett, college president, said part of Northeast’s mission — like the rest of Nebraska’s community colleges — is to build the state’s workforce with students prepared to enter high-skill and high-demand jobs, while also offering transfer opportunities to four-year institutions.
“Each year, students graduate from Northeast Community College, many of whom leave with more than one degree, in order to do their part to fuel the continued need for a skilled workforce,” Barrett said in a media release.
Each year, the college creates a graduate report that includes statistics collected from student surveys. The response rate in the 2020 report was at 94%, which is the lowest Northeast has seen in several years.
Northeast had 860 graduates for December 2019 and 2020, but data was calculated from 794 after subtracting graduates who were not found and those not seeking a job or continuing education, said Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services.
There were 396 graduates who reported they were employed after graduating last year and 385 who reported they were continuing education. Thirteen reported they were unemployed, which is the highest number of unemployed graduates since 2012’s classes.
The number of unemployed graduates has ranged throughout the years. In 2019 there were 10, but there were just five in 2018. There were 12 unemployed graduates in 2017 and eight in both 2015 and 2016.
Last year’s graduating classes had the most students staying to work in Nebraska — 91% — than any other year since 2012. Just over half are employed in Northeast Nebraska.
About 90% also continued to work in their fields of study.
Barrett said the report confirms how resilient Northeast graduates were even when under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It further confirms that Northeast’s quality academic programs provide the foundation to fill the needs of our region’s and our nation’s workforce in a post-pandemic world,” she said in the release.