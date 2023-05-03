"Almost, Maine"

Tyler Wiesler and Laurel Nelson rehearse a scene from the Northeast Community College theatrical production “Almost, Maine.”

 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE

A theatrical production comprising nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town opens this week at Northeast Community College.

The comedic-romantic play, “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani, opens Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m., on the Cox Activities Theatre stage, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. It also will play on Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m.

The setting of the story is described as “a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

Adam Peterson, director of theater and communications instructor at Northeast, is the director of the show and serves as production manager. Several current and former Northeast students and faculty members are in the cast and crew.

Cast members include Kyra Anthony, Ashley Brown, Elise Fjell, Micah Goedeken, Denice Hansen, Carter Hasemann, Brandon Keller, Dustyn Loeffler, Alex McKeown, Kelly McKeown, Laurel Nelson, Joy Phelps, Jeremiah Polak, Josh Rajaee, Charlie Starkel, Melissa Temple, Tyler Wiesler, Presley Wolf and Chad Young.

Crew members include Stacey Aldag, John Boeshart, Ashley Brown, Jaiden Ertzner, Elise Fjell, Libby McKay, Brody Maurer, Amy Okomoto, Hunter Patterson, Yatzari Ramirez, Charles Starkle, Kat Stuthman, Wendy Swenson and Gabby Vaughn.

Tickets for “Almost, Maine” are available at the theater box office.

