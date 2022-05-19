Northeast Community College will host an informational meeting for those interested in disability services Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., in the College Welcome Center, Room 1108, on the Norfolk campus. In addition, two virtual options are planned for later this summer for those unable to attend in person.
This event will inform incoming students and their families of the services offered by the disability services staff.
Mary Balaski, director of disability services, said incoming students diagnosed with a disability or those who believe they might have a disability would benefit from learning more about the various accommodations, services and support provided by or coordinated through the college’s disability services.
Incoming and current Northeast students with chronic health conditions, as well as students who have benefited from special education programs or were served under 504 plans in high school, are encouraged to attend and bring with them a family member and/or friend. Any individual who has an ongoing medical condition that may affect their participation in their college coursework and/or employment also is encouraged to attend.
Incoming students will be informed of procedures to follow to receive accommodations that will allow them to fully participate in courses, services and activities. Current Northeast students will share information about accommodations, academic supports and assistive technology they have used to remove and/or work around barriers as they navigate college.
Before the meeting begins, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., representatives from Northeast’s TRIO program, an academic assistance program designed for income-eligible, first-generation college students or students with a disability, will be available to meet with students.
Northeast's financial aid office will remain open until 6:30 p.m. to meet with students and parents as well.