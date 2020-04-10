A Northeast Community College student was recently named National Student Programmer of the Year at a Florida campus activities conference.
Victoria Gaona, secretary of the Northeast Student Activities Council (SAC), received the recognition at the 2020 National Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to a media release.
Gaona qualified for nationals after she was named Midwest Student Programmer of the Year at APCA’s fall conference in Chicago. She was one of five student leaders from across the country nominated for the award.
“Vicky exudes what it is to be a leader at Northeast,” said Carissa Kollath, director of student activities at Northeast. “She is involved in multiple clubs, knows the names of almost every student on campus and something about them, and she brings her whole heart to everything she does. I know I can count on Vicky to show up and bring the energy to all of our events and meetings.”
This is the second consecutive year a Northeast student has won the award. Ganoa’s award also marks the fifth consecutive year that Northeast Community College has earned national recognition at the conference.
The event drew representatives from 95 four-year colleges, universities and community colleges from across the country.
Also at this year’s conference, Northeast SAC President Josh Escamilla and Student Leadership Association President Andrew Smith competed in an e-sports tournament. They placed third in the Smash Brothers tournament.
The Northeast SAC team took second place in the T-shirt competition for its “Living My Best Life @ Northeast Community College” tank top.
Also attending the conference was Northeast SAC member Hannah Stahl.
The mission of the APCA is to promote campus engagement through quality educational experiences, affordable entertainment and community service initiatives through all levels of colleges and universities across the country. The association is divided into five regions across the country and includes both two-year and four-year colleges and universities.