SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Northeast Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Briar Cliff University, allowing students with associate of arts degree at Northeast to pursue bachelor of arts degrees in accounting, business administration, finance, international business, marketing and sports management at Briar Cliff. It is the first signing of the articulation between the two institutions.
“Northeast Community College is pleased to work with our colleagues at Briar Cliff University to provide another pathway for our graduates to continue their education in the Siouxland region,” said Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College. “Together, we are working to meet workforce demands in the region by training graduates to fill positions in these high-demand fields. This is another transfer opportunity for them to achieve their educational goals through a quality, private institution.”
The demand for workers who hold a degree in business and other related subjects continues to be Briar Cliff’s top student enrolled department programs.
“Northeast Community College provides a foundation upon which BCU can build well-rounded students who can excel in today’s business world,” said Mark Rossi, department chairman of business at Briar Cliff University. “The knowledge of the student will be bolstered by experiential learning. There will be opportunities for internships in all six areas of study. These internships are not only local, but also national.”
The articulation agreement between Northeast Community College and Briar Cliff University allows for students to have a guideline and completion track for pursing the degrees within these programs. Students will begin their education at Northeast, complete their associate of arts then transfer to Briar Cliff University to pursue their bachelor of arts degree.