A day on the golf course will pay dividends for students at Northeast Community College. A check for more than $16,500 has been presented to the college to be used to assist students with scholarships.
Arlan Kuehn, Northeast board of governor’s vice chairman, accepted a check for $16,650 from representatives of the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) at the regular monthly meeting of the college’s board of governors in Norfolk on Thursday.
The funding, which is used for scholarships awarded to students enrolled in the state’s community college system, was part of $185,000 raised during the 28th annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus in September. Scholarships are distributed to 11 college campuses in the Central, Mid-Plains, Northeast, Southeast and Western Nebraska Community College systems. Each year, sponsorship money and entry fees from golfers are divided between the tournament purse and the Nebraska Community College Foundation.
Over the 28 years, more than $1.5 million in scholarship money has been raised as a result of the Nebraska Open and its pro-am event. Northeast Community College has received more than $331,000 in that time.
Mary Honke, Northeast interim co-president, said the funding would assist several Northeast students in meeting their career objectives.
“These scholarship dollars will certainly impact many of our students in achieving their academic goals,” Honke said. “We would like to extend our gratitude to Wells Fargo and all of the other sponsors in providing these funds, and to Nebraska Public Power District for coordinating the tournament. These generous people understand the importance of making these scholarship dollars available to our students.”
Pat Pope, NPPD president and chief executive officer, said support continues to grow from sponsors across the country.
“The scholarship funds raised will help community college students get started on their path toward earning a degree or will help already enrolled students get closer to completing their education,” Pope said. “The Nebraska Open is one of the state’s largest golfing events and has provided NPPD a great opportunity to work with the Nebraska Section of the PGA, the Nebraska Golf Association and the Central Community College Foundation toward a great cause.”
The Nebraska Section of the PGA and Nebraska Golf Association endorsed and sponsored the tournament that has been in Columbus since its creation in 1991. The Nebraska Open kicked off with a pro-am event, in which members of more than 50 sponsoring businesses competed alongside a tournament professional in an 18-hole scramble. The following two days included the 54-hole Nebraska Open, concluding with an awards ceremony.
Wells Fargo has served as the main sponsor of the tournament for 16 consecutive years, in addition to many other sponsors.