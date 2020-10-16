Northeast Nebraska business and manufacturing leaders are invited to participate in a virtual legislative forum featuring discussions on economic development, workforce needs and the upcoming fall election.
The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s fall forum, called “Straight Talk with State Leaders,” is being hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and Northeast Community College, according to a media release.
The event will provide a forum for state and local chamber members to engage directly with local state legislators and legislative candidates. It will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m., through a Zoom webinar.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Featured speakers include Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber president; Jim Smith, Blueprint Nebraska president; Leah Barrett, Northeast Community College president; and state legislators and legislative candidates.
“Northeast Community College serves an important role in training future employees for our employers across the region,” Barrett said. “I look forward to our discussions during the fall forum to continue to explore ideas that will ensure that our skilled workforce development needs of business and industry are met for generations to come.”
Those interested in registering for the chamber’s fall forum may go online to web.nechamber.com/events.
“The Nebraska Chamber fall forums have been a time-honored tradition among state and local chamber members for years. In addition to offering valuable time with state leaders and candidates in an election year, they offer a chance for frank, two-way communication between chamber members and leadership on the issues affecting business,” Slone said. “We just could not forgo the fall forums due to the pandemic, so we reworked them into a model that is arguably even more compelling as we march toward economic recovery.”
The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the largest business association in the state and has served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community to state leaders since 1912.