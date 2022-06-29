Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer a noncredit class to prepare 14- to 17-year-olds with the basic skills to operate a motor vehicle beginning in July.
The provisional operator’s permit (P.O.P.) driver’s education course (TRAN 5110/22SU & CRN 60036/60037) will be Monday through Thursday, July 11-14, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 104, 505 E. Highway 20, in O’Neill. Class will meet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Bill Price is the instructor.
In this class, students will acquire the basic skills to operate a motor vehicle. The class includes 20 hours of classroom and at least six hours of driving experience, which is to be arranged between the instructor and the student. A book is provided.
There is a fee to attend the class. A parent or guardian is asked to attend the first portion of the first class along with the student.
Students must pre-register for both the lecture class and the driving sessions before the first class. A book will be provided.
To register, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.