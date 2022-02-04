Northeast Community College started Black History Month off with a traveling museum featuring rare artifacts.
The True Black History Museum showcased artifacts dating from the 1700s to the 21st century at Tuesday’s exhibition. The event was a part of Northeast Community College’s efforts toward inclusivity.
The Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity Alliance (IDEA) committee, Student Activities and the Norfolk Area Diversity Council brought in the True Black History Museum on Tuesday. The event was free to attend.
Janay Craft, director of operations for True Black History Museum, said the museum continues to travel across the country for important reasons.
“The first reason is to preserve the history of Black people. And the second reason is to show that people of African descent have value,” Craft said
The exhibition had more than 150 artifacts from Martin Luther King Jr., Mary McLeod Bethune, Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Angela Davis, President Barack Obama and other important historical figures.
Paul Muncy, a Northeast history teacher and member of IDEA, said the artifact that stuck out to him the most was a pair of shackles from the late 1700s.
“To actually experience or being around the physical object itself, to me, makes a deep emotional impact,” Muncy said.
In 2020, Northeast Community College formed its IDEA committee as a result of the nationwide civil unrest.
“Some of our students may not always feel that there was space for them at the college,” Muncy said. “We’re a very White heteronormative area. And so some of it was just students asking for the college to work on opening up more space for them.”
The True Black History Museum was founded in 2010 by Fred J. Saffold III. It travels throughout the year, but its busy season is during the first quarter of the year.
“Black history is our history, and it should be taught 365 days out of the year,” Craft said.