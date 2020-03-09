Northeast Community College has earned recognition for its work in aiding members of the military and military veterans in their pursuit of higher education.
The college was recently named a military friendly school, according to a Northeast media release. Institutions earning the 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. For the first time, student survey data was taken into consideration for the designation.
Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“We are again honored to be designated a Military Friendly college," said Amanda Nipp, Northeast's vice president of student services. "We understand that the transition from the military to civilian life is not always easy. Add to that the stresses of enrolling and succeeding in college, and our veterans may feel overwhelmed at times. Helping these individuals successfully make that transition is the least Northeast can do to thank them for their service to protect us and our secure freedoms.”
More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey, with 625 schools, including Northeast Community College, earning the Military Friendly designation from every state in the country.