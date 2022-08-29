Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders

Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual Student Leadership Development Series (SLDS) banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center with a theme taken from a superhero film.
Carissa Kollath, director of student activities, quoted dialogue from “Iron Man” in thanking the students for stepping into leadership positions over the past year. She said they all brought different skillsets and abilities to the table and used them to impact the lives of other students on campus.
“This year, you were tasked with a large lift of bringing life back to this campus and Northeast. After a few years at home, it was a rebuilding year,” Kollath said. “I know I came in worried we wouldn’t have the past momentum we had worked so hard on building. … (But) you all jumped in and brought energy, excitement and enthusiasm that I haven’t seen before. The student body was eager to connect and engage.”
SLDS comprises four leadership groups on the Norfolk campus — Resident Assistants (RA), Student Activities Council (SAC), Student Ambassadors and the Student Leadership Association.
“You maintained your positive attitudes, shined as leaders and still made the most of the experience. So many students met their lifelong friends, had their second chance at a senior prom, learned how to do laundry, found the club that was right for them, created artwork for the campus or played a round of Frisbee golf,” Kollath said. “But most importantly they made lifelong memories because of the time, energy and effort that you gave to our campus.”
Student leaders during the 2021-22 academic year at Northeast Community College included:
Student Leadership Association — President: Rose Graham, Pierce; vice president: Emily Carstens, Creighton; secretary: Hannah Stahl, Potter; and members Destynni Hendrickson, St. Edward; Taylor Schaaf, Atkinson. Advisers: Carissa Kollath and Paul Muncy.
Student Activities Council — President: McKenna Schlueter, Blair; vice president: Adam DeKay, Niobrara; secretary: Alissa Gubbels, Stuart; and members Serina Babcock, Verdigre; Dakota Clement, Norfolk; Keelynd Clinton, Chadron; Skyler Leazer, Seward; Nathaly Loza, Columbus; Yvette Mendoza, Norfolk; Kassandra Nunez, Wakefield; Emily Parks, Niobrara; Taylor Rossman, Norfolk; Bethany Rupprecht, Clarkson; Bridget Rupprecht, Clarkson; America Rodriguez, Columbus; Kaitlyn Schulze, Alliance; Hannah Stahl, Potter; Jadyn Weber, Norfolk. Advisers: Carissa Kollath and Erika Rupprecht.
Student Ambassadors — Sidney Bourek, Fremont; Britney Kreikemeier, Battle Creek; Jonathan Gonzalez, Schuyler; Alissa Gubbels, Stuart; Brooke Hennessy, Omaha; Ella Hochstein, Seward; Samantha Howell, Seward; Kailey Marks, Pierce; Megan Ortega, Schuyler; Emily Plagman, Atlantic, Iowa; Emerson Randa, Verdigre; Jake Scherer, Gothenburg; McKenna Schlueter, Blair; Rylee Seim, Columbus; Hannah Stahl, Potter; Gabriel Vargas, Schuyler.
Resident Assistants — President: Brayden Anderson, Lyons; vice president: Emily Plagman, Cumberland, Iowa; secretary: Kailey Marks, Pierce; Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Keelynd Clinton, Chadron; Greta Lindberg, Tekamah; Evan Niemeier, Elwood; Caio Sabbadin, Santo Andre, Brazil; Gina Sanchez, Duncan; Brooke Schlachter, Blair; Jacob Svitak, Randolph; Kacie Waters, Hooper.
In addition to Kollath, Muncy and Rupprecht, SLDS advisers are Sara Earl, associate director of residence life, and Haley Mattison, on-campus recruiter.