A CEREMONIAL groundbreaking was held Thursday in Norfolk to celebrate construction of new agricultural facilities as part of the Nexus project at Northeast Community College. Shown here are (from left) Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast; Jeff Scherer, Northeast board member; Russ Vering, co-chair of the Nexus campaign; Leah Barrett, Northeast president; Jeanne Reigle, co-chair of the Nexus campaign; Trevor Jones, government and community relations adviser for TC Energy; and Dara Ness, Northeast veterinary technology student. They are shown in front of the new veterinary technology building. 

Northeast Community College celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for its new agricultural facilities Thursday, marking the fundraising progress of the $22.3 million project that’s been five years in the making.

Construction for the new buildings began in April, but Northeast is still collecting donations as the college needs about $2 million more to fully fund the project.

In addition to Northeast’s commitment of $10 million, the project’s Nexus campaign also has raised more than $10 million throughout the past year.

“While we are still a few million dollars short of our $22.3 million goal, we didn’t want to let COVID-19 slow us down,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and Northeast Foundation executive director. “Although we have secured enough funds to complete construction of the facilities, additional dollars are still needed for equipment, technology and furnishings inside the facility.”

Surrounded by tractors and a large crowd in front of the construction site, Kruse also announced the newest donation of $500,000 to the Nexus campaign from TC Energy.

The new veterinary technology building, combination farm operations building and large animal handling facility, which will be at the new Acklie Family College Farm, are being constructed simultaneously near the college’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agricultural Complex, at 2301 E. Benjamin Ave.

