Northeast Community College celebrated the success of its students outside the classroom with an end-of-year celebration. The student awards Celebration recognized students for academic and athletic achievements during the 2022-23 year.
“We truly do have some outstanding students here at Northeast,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services. “Year after year, I watch our students excel and do exceptional work. Many of them win national honors because of their skills and abilities. We are very proud of their endeavors and the way they represent all of us at Northeast.”
Leah Barrett, president, congratulated the students for jobs well done and for making the most of their college experience. She told honorees in addition to making the decision to seek a college degree, they made the choice to invest their time and talent in co-curricular activities—activities that are championed by Northeast employees.
“This is the most fabulous place I have ever worked, and it’s because of the wonderful advisers, faculty, staff and coaches that work so hard with all of you. I want all of the students here to turn around and give them a round of applause.”
Students honored during the achievement awards celebration earned recognition in the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture national conference, Nebraska SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference, Nebraska Future Business Leaders Collegiate Conference and the Health Information Management Systems program.
Student-athletes were also presented certificates for their performances during the year and for their selections as all-region and to academic all-region teams by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Students recognized include:
Future Business Leaders Collegiate Conference: Gracelyn Baumert, Clarkson; Alexis Bentley, Omaha; Paul Einero, South Africa; Mori Lopez, Neligh; Kyra Louthan, Stanton; Dayci Luttrell, Hebron; Rebeca Martinez, Norfolk; Eli McPhillips, Humphrey; Olivia Meaux, Norfolk; Emma Nelson, Albion; Jordyn Steffen, Hartington; Elizabeth Valerio Chairez, South Sioux City; JennaRose Zierke, Norfolk.
Health Information Management Systems (HIMS) Club: Sandra Cubillos, Norfolk; Hannah Stahl, Potter.
North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Contest: Spencer Batenhorst, Wisner; Ethan Becker, Hartington; Natalie Brabec, Clarkson; Andrew Cone, Nickerson; Jacob Devine, Albion; Morgan Earl, Palmer; Lydia Fitzke, Glenvil; Mariah Frevert, Wayne; Kelcie Hall, Norfolk; Alex Hinze, Columbus; Cody Hubl, Lawrence; Quade Hunt, Burwell; Kylie Jerabek, Ashton; Collin Konecky, Ithaca; Kathryn Kuhlman, Creighton; Hayden Larabee, Valentine; Victor Mattilio, Penn.; Haley Meduna, Colon; Cody Nelson, Ansley; Cody North, Winside; Isaac Noyd, Stromsburg; Brekyn Papineau, Marquette; Cole Rollins, Blair; Keri Sanne, Norfolk; Javian Scheele, Ogallala; Jae Seger, Amherst; Kaleb Wragge, Norfolk.
Phi Theta Kappa All-State Team: Yatziri Barraza, South Sioux City; Tory Halsey, Chambers; Sofia Hernandez-Natareno, South Sioux City; Aubrie Klabenes, Neligh; Christina Miller, Norfolk; Bethany Rupprecht, Clarkson.
SkillsUSA: Laikon Ames, Hoskins; Cameron Armitage, Norfolk; Jake Bartosh, Arlington; Cody Baumfalk, Pickrell; Alexis Bentley, Omaha; Zachary Boeshart, Wakefield; Andrew Borgelt, Wisner; Drake Boyle, Norfolk; Dustin Brenden, Norfolk; Matthew Bryce, Illinois; Bryce Buechter, Belgrade; Jeff Caauwe, Norfolk; Fischer Carson, Laurel; Dahrran Cast, Hebron; Brodie Christensen, South Dakota; Calvin Christensen, Hartington; Johnathan Coats, O'Neill; Damon Crawford, Scribner; Ethan Dohmen, Pierce; Eduardo Duque, Colombia; Tyler Earnest, Grand Island; Jason Fahrenholz, Stuart; Geoffrey Fisbeck, Valentine; Dakota Fritzen, Albion; Reydonaldo Garcia, Norfolk; Amanda Gonzales, Colorado; Jesse Green, Neligh; Ryen Haines, Broken Bow; John Houseman, Columbus; Anthony Isom, Allen; Isaias Juarez, Neligh;
Seth Kahny, South Dakota; Alexander Kasten, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Aubrie Klabenes, Neligh; Carter Klug, St. Helena; Alexander Kluthe, Pilger; Gabriel Lamprecht, Wakefield; Ethan Lavelle, Western; Ramiro Lemus, Norfolk; Alejandro Mora, Norfolk; Weston Neitzke, Hadar; Rylan Niemoth, St. Libory; Jasmine Ostolaza, Calif.; Wade Paxton, Stuart; Jeremiah Polak, Coleridge; Owen Pruss, Fremont; Rene Ramirez, West Point; Colton Ruff, Grand Island; Molly Sanchez, Duncan; Joshua Schamp, Norfolk; Kennedy Shores, Lincoln; Keyton Sparks, Winside; Jacob Stam, Ord; Anthony Strizek, Valparaiso; Carson Tesch, Iowa; Wyatt Tesch, Iowa; Trent Theewen, David City; Yazmin Toral, Wayne; Elizabeth Valerio Chairez, South Sioux City; Jackson Velazquez, Chambers; Jaydn Weber, Norfolk; William Wesselink, Tea, South Dakota; Wyatt Wiemer, Herman; Benjamin Wilcox, Tilden.
ATHLETICS
Baseball: Christian Carew, Colorado; Caden Corcoran, Omaha; Eli Crnkovich, Valley; Austin den Hoed, Papillion; Eli Elsbecker, Iowa; Cade Gevengoed, Iowa; Taylor Gill, Utah; Darius Hagen, Omaha; Matthew Kitzman, Minnesota; Sam Kwapnioski, Columbus; Dane Mediger, South Dakota; Nick Miszuk, Colorado; Korben Rich, Kearney; Gabe Rodriguez, Colorado; Tom Shakespeare, Australia; Chase Smith, Tilden; Harrison Taubert, Wyoming; Nick Vilims, Colorado; Oliver Ward, Washington; Rusty Wortman, Gretna; Pierce Wright, Kansas; Kaden Young, Columbus; Nate Zyzda, Iowa.
Men's basketball: Emaniel Alexandre, Bahamas; Benjamin Hammond, Norfolk; Jared Lopez, Lincoln; Tanner Oestreich, Battle Creek; Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek; Saheed Sanusi, Bahamas; Collin Storr, Bahamas.
Women’s basketball: Alexis Bliven, Holdrege; Autumn Dickmander, Brule; Stevi Fallis, South Dakota; Analyssa Maldonado, Washington; Marta Pons, Spain; Allison Richards, South Dakota; Lexi Schroder, Stuart; Shelby Welsh, Mullen.
Golf: Emmet Hansen, South Dakota; Riley Kuehn, Hartington; Rockney Peck, Wisner; Kody Sander, Lincoln; Jackson Schwanebeck, Norfolk; Santiago Valdes, Mexico; Tanner Walling, Wayne.
Men's soccer: Sergio Aspas, Spain; Luca Baltzer, Germany; Conor Carew, Ireland; Paul Einero, South Africa; Tomas Espinoza, Chile; Ewen Guillermo, France; Fabian Hasler, Switzerland; Tom Hennah, United Kingdom; Jamie Le Comte, New Zealand; Chad Le Roux, South Africa; Reagan Maliska, Scotland; Jeevan Purewal, United Kingdom; Evan Ryan, Ireland; Teun Van Der Donk, Netherlands.
Women's soccer: Kyler Bowman, Kansas; Jaidyn Cavalieri, Colorado; Erica Derby, Colorado; Julie Derenemesnil, France; Chelsea Dolbel, Australia; Jessie Eijbersen, Netherlands; Danielle Greminger, Switzerland; Romeni Gurmendi, Colorado; Kailey Lincoln, Australia; Taryn O'Brien, Colorado; Oceanna Solis, Colorado; Carolin Stahlmann, Germany; Mackenzee Stokes, Australia; Hannah Thornell, New Zealand; Delaney Wells, Colorado; Aidyn Woodall, Colorado.
Softball: Brianna Aguilera, Pierce; Abby Balfour, Nebraska City; Madison Berger, Duncan; Alyssa Bottorff, Nebraska City; Kelsey Choplin, Gibbon; Mia Eickhoff, California; Alexis Folks, Colorado; Lauryn Gill, Ponca; Amanda Gonzales, Colorado; Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa; Josie Knust, Plattsmouth; Jade Koch, Norfolk; Greta Lindberg, Tekamah; Makynzie Loftus, Wyoming; Ahdriana Medrano, Grand Island; Nikki Peters, Broken Bow; Emilee Spitz, Columbus; Taylor Schmidt, Norfolk.
Volleyball: Lauren Buhrman, Wisner; Lindey Coble, Mullen; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Cadence Kramer, Stuart; Kiara Krusemark, Wayne; Leah Levin, Ashland; Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth; Lily Otten, Pilger; Sydney Redden, Wayne; Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk; Savannah Siebrandt, Stanton; Sydney Stelling, Milford.