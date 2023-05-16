Graduates of Northeast Community College were not only recognized for their academic achievements during commencement ceremonies on Friday; they also became members of a special group. The Class of 2023 was celebrated as the 50th in the college’s history.
Nursing graduates received their nurse pins and participated in commencement to begin the day. The second ceremony awarded credentials to graduates in applied technology and health and public services programs, while graduates in science, technology, agriculture and math and business and humanities received their degrees, diplomas and certificates to conclude the day.
Leah Barrett, president of the college, said the day was extra special for the graduates.
“You are the 50th class to graduate from what we call today Northeast Community College. The end of your journey is a milestone for this wonderful college,” she said. “In honor of this milestone, we gave our students something very special — a lapel pin that reveals the college seal. You will see our graduates wearing them today.”
The seal, unveiled during the ceremony, represents academic excellence at Northeast, adding authenticity to documents and credibility as a degree-granting institution.
“Graduates, you are about to embark on an exciting journey. You have learned well and are commended for your accomplishments,” Barrett said. “Go forth with confidence that you are well-prepared for the future. … “Congratulations to the Class of 2023, the 50th graduating class of Northeast Community College!”
In her faculty address, Stacey Aldag, mathematics instructor, told graduates they need to know who they are. She cited two reasons why they should become better at knowing themselves — they need direction, and they need people in their lives.
“Knowing yourself can help you improve your relationships with others and help you figure out where you are going in life. Knowing yourself can empower you to answer those graduation day questions. So, direction really starts by knowing who you are,” Aldag said. “… Choose people you can learn from, people that challenge you to be better. When I was knocked down, there were times when I thought I could not get up, but my people, I like to call them my personal board of directors, swooped in and pulled me back up on my feet. … And I know without a doubt, I am 99.7% sure, that you will find your direction with your own personal board of directors.”
Yovany Carrillo of Madison gave the student address. He shared the struggles he and family endured in his younger years and the hard work he put in in high school to graduate to “change the cycle.”
Carrillo recognized other graduates also participating in the day’s events — including first-generation college students, those from both low- and higher-income families, and international students, among others.
“Look, if you didn’t get anything from the speech, take this. Don’t lose yourself. I believe in you. Do whatever makes you happy. Nothing in this life is worth sacrificing your own happiness,” he said. “Congratulations Class of 2023. We started from the bottom, and now we are here.”
Carrillo was awarded an associate of arts degree in criminal justice-law enforcement. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and continue his education as a business administration major with a concentration in finance. He looks forward to pursuing his dream of working for a federal agency.
Approximately 923 graduates, including those earning more than one degree, and those who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. The graduates earned 1,051 degrees; 67 students earned two degrees, 26 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees. Look for a complete list of graduates in Friday’s Daily News.
The 3 p.m. ceremony was interrupted by a tornado warning midway through the event. Everyone was safety evacuated from the Cox Activities Center by Northeast employees to nearby areas of refuge on campus.
All three ceremonies were broadcast live by members of the Northeast Community College media arts — broadcasting, and media arts — audio recording technology programs. Ceremonies may be viewed online at team1sports.com/northeastcc/.