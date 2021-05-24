There was a flurry of activity this weekend on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College as the institution marked its 48th annual commencement with six ceremonies.
Three ceremonies were held Friday and three more on Saturday. The change this year was to accommodate social distancing in the Cox Activities Center.
Approximately 905 graduates, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in commencement programs. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees and five earned four degrees.
Leah Barrett, college president, told graduates at each of the ceremonies that they are leaving Northeast with the most unique higher education experience of a generation, describing the Class of 2021 as the students who thrived.
“I use the word ‘thrive’ because it is defined as growing vigorously. The pandemic will not define you. Your reaction to it is what will define you,” Barrett said in a media release. “What you have learned, how you have changed, how you have thrived — that is what will define you as a continuing student, or as a new employee. I hope all of the experiences you have taken from Northeast Community College will stay with you in the years to come. Please embrace change as you continue your life’s journey — it is an exciting adventure that is all yours.”
Anthony Beardslee, audio recording technology instructor, gave the faculty address. He congratulated the graduates for their hard work and determination over the past year.
“You’re here. You made it through, and you’ve earned the right to be sitting here today,” he said. “You have every reason to be proud of yourself, and to consider that degree as your badge of honor.”
Two graduates were selected to give the student address.
Blake Bartling of Verdigre, who received an associate degree in communications on Friday, said although COVID-19 made for a challenging year, he can see that it actually made most graduates stronger.
“COVID made us better. It made us more resilient,” Bartling said. “We learned to make the most of the situation, mostly because we had no choice. No other class but the Class of 2021 had to endure what we went through, which I believe made us the most resilient and hard-working graduates yet. I know that we can handle whatever life has in store for us next!”
Dara Ness of Kennebec, South Dakota, told her fellow graduates in ceremonies on Saturday to take the lessons they have learned and use them to the best of their abilities — and that includes failure.
“Anyone who has obtained success has undoubtedly encountered failure. The two tend to go hand in hand. Good thing it’s not the failures that define you. It’s the amount of effort and devotion you exhibit in the times of defeat,” she said.
Ness earned an associate degree in veterinary technology.
Ceremonies may be viewed online at https://www.team1sports.com/northeastcc/.