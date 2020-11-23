Individuals across America are marking milestones in their families: first-generation college students — the first member of a family to earn a four-year degree.
In most cases, students whose parents hold an associate degree or other certification are still classified as first-generation students, according to a college media release.
About 33% of higher education students are the first in their families to attend college, according to the U.S. Department of Education. At Northeast Community College, the Institutional Research Office reports just over half of degree-seeking students were classified as first-generation, while more than 40% — around two out of five fall credit students — were first-generation in the same time frame.
Northeast’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program recently held a celebration to recognize first-generation college students at the institution. They were invited to stop by the TRIO office to sign a “Proud to be 1st” banner and share stories and successes with one another and others.
Josh Becker, director of TRIO at Northeast, said the first-generation event was an important day to celebrate, not only within TRIO, but throughout the entire college community.
“So many of us here at Northeast are or were once first-generation college students. The barriers that are placed in front of a student who is without a clear path on their academic journey can feel insurmountable,” he said. “It is the courage and determination in our students that leads them to become the ‘first in their family’ to succeed in higher education, and we are so pleased and proud to highlight their stories.”
Becker said he and the TRIO advisers created a display that demonstrates the success stories of first-generation students to be displayed in the years to come to show others that they are not alone in their journey and that they, too, can create their own success.
“First-generation college students are a significant proportion of those supported by TRIO-SSS here at Northeast, and it is our privilege to support them achieve their goals and show them a roadmap of success,” Becker said.
In addition to assisting first-generation students, TRIO works with income-eligible individuals and those with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline to post-baccalaureate programs.
Colleges and universities across the nation recognized Nov. 8 as the date to observe the annual National First-Generation College Celebration to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965, according to the Center for First-Generation Student Success.
Much like other hallmark legislation of that era, the act was intended to help level a playing field that for too long had been weighed against Americans from minority and low-income backgrounds.
In addition to creating federal grants and loan programs to help students finance their education, the legislation made key investments in institutions of higher education.
Additionally, the act ushered in programs, particularly the federal TRIO programs, necessary for postsecondary access, retention and completion for income-eligible, potential first-generation college graduates.