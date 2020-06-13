Northeast Community College is increasing public access to its facilities and welcoming back more employees on Wednesday, June 17.
The college will enter the second phase of its COVID-19 plan for its main campus in Norfolk and extended campus operations in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, plus regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington, according to a media release.
“Members of the Northeast COVID-19 Recovery Team have been working diligently to create a three-phased business continuity plan that features guiding procedures that will allow us to begin to incrementally reopen our campuses,” said Leah Barrett, college president. “In order to accomplish the goals in the plan, it will take commitment and cooperation by everyone — similar in the way we have come together to continue to operate Northeast since the pandemic impacted our lives in March.”
Beginning June 17, limited operations will be offered in the College Welcome Center, the Lifelong Learning Center and the library/resource center/Hawks Shop on the Norfolk campus and at the extended campuses and regional offices.
All other buildings will remain locked to the public, except for those who may have instruction on campus during the summer.
“Over the past month, Northeast has been functioning under phase one to prepare college facilities and develop procedures and processes to allow more people on campus,” Barrett said. “Under phase two, operation protocols will focus on a limited number of employees and students on campus. Phase three will not likely be instituted until there is a vaccine and widespread treatments.”
Supervisors will work with their departments to manage their staff who will return to their offices. Employees will be allowed to continue to work remotely based on underlying health issues or other high-risk factors.
Social distancing expectations will be in effect based on the local public health district’s directed health measures in place at each Northeast location.
Signs, extra hand sanitizing stations and clear plastic barriers for front line staff also have been installed in the buildings that will open beginning next week.
“As changes are made to the directed health measures that affect these procedures, information will be shared with the college community,” Barrett said. “Until that time comes, we will have to continue to be nimble and flexible moving forward as we may never really know what COVID-19 has in store for us next.”