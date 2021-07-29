Students in two programs at Northeast Community College have earned national championships in competitions that showcase the workforce knowledge they have gained through their education.
Teams in media arts – broadcasting and information technology – robotics captured gold medals in their respective classes during the 2021 SkillsUSA National Career Contest recently.
Broadcasting students Jordan Kempf, Leonard Schaecher, Lance Vie and Luke Vie took the first-place gold medal in the collegiate broadcast news production category. It’s the second national championship earned by Northeast broadcasting in this category.
The contest included a written knowledge exam assessing news terminology, direction, technical direction, floor direction, news ethics, newsroom personnel, scripting and on-air etiquette.
For the skills portion, the team was given approximately 25 news wire stories and was required to select, order and write enough stories to fill a three-minute newscast. Points were deducted for going over or under the three-minute requirement; however, Northeast hit the goal at exactly three minutes.
“The contest coordinator commended our students for working well together as a team and for being self-sufficient, asking few questions,” said Brian Anderson, an instructor in media arts – broadcasting, in a media release. “I truly believe this is because of our small class size and the fact that we do this type of activity in our program each and every week."
This year’s contest was all virtual, but Anderson said his students stepped up to the challenge.
“Each of our three cameras and the director had to be on a separate device, logged into a Zoom room. It was the director’s job to switch the cameras virtually to simulate a professional news look and sound,” he said. “It was a production situation we had never encountered in a lab before. It was a challenge, but that’s what a national competition is all about. They practiced for hours, perfected it, and it paid off.”
For Richard Chrisman, information technology instructor, the gold medal his students Garrett Henery and Emmanuel Soto captured in the collegiate robotics competition comes as he prepares to retire this summer after 24 years with the college. It also marks back-to-back national wins for the team.
“Both Garrett and Emmanuel were excited when I called them with the news,” Chrisman said. “Garrett said, ‘Cool.’ I estimate they put in around 30 to 40 hours in preparation for the contests.”
The competition focused on explosive ordnance disposal, which meant students created a mobile robot similar to those used by emergency service personnel including fire, law enforcement and military.
Two-member teams build their robot and arm mechanism before the competition and then, during the competition, remotely operate the robot.
“The team finished in a time of 3:16 with an allotted time of six minutes,” Chrisman said. “Emmanuel and Garrett each went above what was asked in robot design, creating and editing the engineering notebook, and preparation for the team interview. I am very proud of their efforts. The contest is about and for the students, but I must say it is nice to retire on a high note as their adviser.”
Other Northeast students who took home medals and recognition included:
— Luke Hobbs, bronze, computer programming
— Braxton Bargmann, bronze, technical drafting
— John Crockett, fourth nationally, internetworking; was named 2021 Nebraska State SkillsUSA champion