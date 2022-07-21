NECC board of governors meeting

BRAD NEWTON (left) of the Siouxland Initiative — a tri-state economic development entity under the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce — (left) speaks with members of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors and college administration during a CEO workforce roundtable before the board’s monthly meeting in South Sioux City recently. To Newton’s right are Northeast board members Julie Robinson, Norfolk; and Pat Wojcik, South Sioux City; Cyndi Hanson, dean of workforce development; Tracy Kruse, vice president of development and external relations; and Shanelle Grudzinski, dean of applied technology. 

 Courtesy photo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Members of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors held roundtable sessions with the heads of several businesses and organizations in the South Sioux City and the Siouxland region to discuss their goals and workforce needs. The meeting took place before the board’s monthly meeting at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City.

Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the intent of the discussions was to learn what has been going well in each industry, as well as challenges and future plans, and to hear more about the needs in the region. She said the region is the largest population center in the college’s service area and home of several regional higher education institutions.

“We wanted to get a better understanding of the needs of the region from the leaders that joined us. We wanted to listen to understand the needs that exist,” Barrett said. “We also desire to learn more about the industry needs and how Northeast can support opportunities and growth.”

Barrett said Northeast is looking to invest in the future of its South Sioux City campus by using funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that have been approved by the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“South Sioux City is a special place, and we need to do more. We are going to invest in our South Sioux City campus,” she said.

Northeast’s South Sioux City Extended Campus, at 1001 College Way, features state-of-the-art classrooms, student lounge, study spaces, and a computer and health and science lab, as well as a training lab that accommodates the college’s welding program.

Students may earn a degree in more than 35 programs, concentrations, diplomas and certificate options by taking all classes at the South Sioux City Extended Campus through onsite, online or in a combination of delivery methods. The campus also offers short-term business and industry training, adult education classes and early college (dual credit) classes for high school students.

While they were in the region, the board of governors also met with representatives and toured Midwest Diesel Tech Academy in Sioux City. The academy provides training opportunities for Midwest Peterbilt group dealership locations in Sioux City, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Norfolk. The board was in the area to hold its monthly meeting at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City.

“There is great potential to grow the academic and workforce opportunities for the diversity of learners in the greater Siouxland region,” Barrett said.

Tags

In other news

Morgan benefit planned

Morgan benefit planned

WAUSA — A benefit for the family of Aubrey Morgan will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Gladstone Park in Wausa.

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

The Daily News is looking for high school students to write for its 20 Below section this school year. For those who enjoy writing, this would be a great opportunity as it looks great on college applications and resumes.

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.'s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.

Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds

Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force for the first time since 2019. Here’s a look at this year’s version of the four day festival.

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — When long-haul trucker Deb LaBree sets out on the road to deliver pharmaceuticals, she has strategies to hold down costs. She avoids the West Coast and the Northeast, where diesel prices are highest. She organizes her delivery route to minimize “deadheading” — driving an empt…

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in UK

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools.