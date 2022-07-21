SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Members of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors held roundtable sessions with the heads of several businesses and organizations in the South Sioux City and the Siouxland region to discuss their goals and workforce needs. The meeting took place before the board’s monthly meeting at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City.
Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the intent of the discussions was to learn what has been going well in each industry, as well as challenges and future plans, and to hear more about the needs in the region. She said the region is the largest population center in the college’s service area and home of several regional higher education institutions.
“We wanted to get a better understanding of the needs of the region from the leaders that joined us. We wanted to listen to understand the needs that exist,” Barrett said. “We also desire to learn more about the industry needs and how Northeast can support opportunities and growth.”
Barrett said Northeast is looking to invest in the future of its South Sioux City campus by using funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that have been approved by the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“South Sioux City is a special place, and we need to do more. We are going to invest in our South Sioux City campus,” she said.
Northeast’s South Sioux City Extended Campus, at 1001 College Way, features state-of-the-art classrooms, student lounge, study spaces, and a computer and health and science lab, as well as a training lab that accommodates the college’s welding program.
Students may earn a degree in more than 35 programs, concentrations, diplomas and certificate options by taking all classes at the South Sioux City Extended Campus through onsite, online or in a combination of delivery methods. The campus also offers short-term business and industry training, adult education classes and early college (dual credit) classes for high school students.
While they were in the region, the board of governors also met with representatives and toured Midwest Diesel Tech Academy in Sioux City. The academy provides training opportunities for Midwest Peterbilt group dealership locations in Sioux City, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Norfolk. The board was in the area to hold its monthly meeting at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City.
“There is great potential to grow the academic and workforce opportunities for the diversity of learners in the greater Siouxland region,” Barrett said.