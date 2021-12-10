The Northeast Community College Board of Governors accepted the resignations of two of its governors at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Gene Willers of Pilger and Arlan Kuehn of South Sioux City both submitted their letters of resignation, effective Jan. 1, to Steve Anderson, board chairman.
Willers had served on the board since July 2009.
“I wish to thank the board members, President (Leah) Barrett and her staff and the Northeast Community College family for the great support I have received during my tenure on the board,” Willers said in his letter. “I leave with confidence in the future of this great institution. Go Hawks.”
The board of governors represents a 20-county area across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Willers was a District IV representative, which includes Madison, Stanton and Cuming counties.
“I appreciate the time I’ve had here,” Willers said at Thursday’s meeting. “I’ve been on a lot of boards in my life, and this has been the most enjoyable.”
Kuehn had served on the board since January 2013. He was one of two District III representatives, covering Dakota and Dixon counties and part of Cedar County.
Kuehn was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, but he told Anderson that he wishes to remain in any function he can at the foundation level.
Anderson called Kuehn “a tremendous supporter of the college out of South Sioux City.”
Upon the approvals of the resignations of Willers and Kuehn, the board announced vacancies in Districts III and IV, which will be filled in 2022.
Anderson, who has served as the board’s chairman for three years, will not continue in that role per the completion of his three-year term in that position.
Julie Robinson of Norfolk has expressed an interest in serving as the next board chairperson, Anderson said, and Jeff Scherer has shown interest in the vice chairman position. Donovan Ellis of Pierce has communicated an interest in serving as board secretary.
The board then moved to elect those three as the next officers of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors. The item will be taken up again at the board’s next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m.
THE BOARD ALSO approved new policy language for executive limitation, governance process, board president delegation and other policies on a second reading. Such policies were discussed and drafted by the board over a 2½-year period, Anderson said.
The policies are designed to hold the president and board members accountable; establish board officer duties; strengthen college policy development, review and implementation; and update the code of ethics.
The adoption of the policies was completed with the work of several people, including the board of governors; Scott Gray, the college’s vice president of administrative services and general counsel; Barrett; and other administrators.
Anderson said the goal of the policies is to help modernize processes and improve accountability.
“It isn’t like we’re just approving this without a considerable amount of effort,” he said. “This process involved numerous meetings and numerous discussions. It’s been a very good process, and I appreciate everyone’s efforts from an administrative level.”
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 1 hour, 6 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petersen and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from Nov. 16 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved policies of executive limitation, governance process and board president delegation.
— Approved the resignations of Gene Willers and Arlan Kuehn and announced vacancies.
— Approved the motion to elect officers for 2022.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on the Leadership Nebraska class, which recently visited several entities in the Norfolk area, including Northeast Community College. While at the college, the group heard about Northeast’s Precision Agriculture program, toured the new veterinary technology building and learned more about the role and the work of community colleges.
— The president also briefed on the AgCeptional Women’s Conference. The conference is Northeast Nebraska’s premier event for women in agriculture, attracting more than 400 women who came together for a full day of networking, professional development and personal growth opportunities.