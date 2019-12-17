Northeast Community College plans to replace 100-year-old buildings for vet tech and agriculture students starting next year.
The Northeast Board of Governors approved final plans to submit construction bids for a new veterinary technology building and farm operations and large animal building during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The new facilities are part of the Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project, which is currently being developed to enhance and expand the agriculture facilities at Northeast. Phase one of the project includes the new veterinary technology facility and large animal and farm operations building.
“While our faculty and staff have maintained these buildings to the best of their ability, our current agriculture facilities do not align well with providing a proper atmosphere for our agricultural students,” said Steve Schram, co-interim president. “These new facilities that are phase one of the new Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence will enhance opportunities for students in several of our ag programs. The coordinating commission’s action reaffirms the hard work of members on the project team and gets us to where we need to be today.”
A new 36,000 square-foot veterinary technology facility will help unite a program that had to previously use two buildings nearly a mile apart from each other, according to a media release. The veterinary technology clinic is also currently housed in a building constructed in 1920 as part of a working farm.
The existing Large Animal and Farm Operations program is located in the building as the clinic. A 15,000 square-foot building for farm operations and agricultural programs will replace the old space.
Both facilities will be constructed near the college’s Chuch M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, located about one mile east of the main Norfolk campus.