Northeast Community College approved 2020-21 academic year budgets, which included the same levy as last year, during the regular board of governors meeting Thursday.
The college retained the levy of 9.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. This includes 2 cents that will be allocated to the building improvement levy, which also was unchanged from last year.
The board approved three budgets:
— The general operating budget at $49,731,153, which is $1,780,836 more than last year.
— The building improvement budget at $17,839,751, which is $2,542,467 more than last year.
— The accessibility/hazardous material budget at $74,492, which is $2,362 more than last year.
There is also the self-supporting funds budget, which the tax levy does not support, at $37,321,545, which is down $6,055,762 from last year. These funds include sales and fee revenue, federal financial aid, state and federal grants, including CARES Act dollars and capital campaigns, according to a college media release.
Overall, the total of all of the budgets combined is down 1.62% from the previous year.
Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services, said operational expenses at Northeast have been adjusted based on several factors. Some of them include negotiated total compensation agreement increases, COVID-19 safety measures, as well as increases in utilities, insurance, software licenses and maintenance agreements.
"President (Leah) Barrett and the administrative services staff have worked hard over the past several months to put together a budget which has required operating expenditure cuts to be made in capital outlay and travel,” he said in an official statement.
The board also approved $31,416,635 in property tax requests for 2020-21, which is $74,751 less than last year.
State statutes set a general fund property tax levy rate limit not to exceed the difference between 11.25 cents and the rate levied for the building improvement fund per $100 of taxable property valuation.
The board also approved a 1% budget lid override in the August monthly meeting, which allows the college to accept additional state aid or property tax dollars only if they become available.
COVID-19 caused some revenue shortfalls due to decreased credit hour production and residence life because many students aren’t living on campus this semester, Barrett said. There were additional cost savings through cuts in athletics, not refilling several vacant positions and a print management program reducing spending.
Steve Anderson, chairman of the board, said he is grateful Northeast’s finances haven’t been severely affected by the pandemic.
“It appears Northeast is going to survive this ... compared to other community colleges and universities across the state,” Anderson said. “Some community colleges are in some very difficult situations, where their funding isn’t as stable as ours.”