Northeast classroom models

JENNIFER JUDT, a biology instructor at Northeast Community College, displays a set of anatomical models she won in a national contest. The models have been incorporated into classes and used in the college’s science study area.

 Courtesy Photo

Jennifer Judt admits she doesn’t participate in contests often, but the Northeast Community College biology instructor is glad she took the time to try her luck in one particular event earlier this year.

“I don't usually enter drawings, but I did this time. And it paid off,” she said.

Judt is one of three national winners in a contest sponsored by Carolina Biological Supply Co. that awarded teaching materials to science teachers, according to a Northeast media release.

She received four anatomical models: An oversized human heart, a skull with the cervical vertebrae attached, a knee joint and a micro torso that features removable organs. They have a total value of approximately $500.

Judt said the models would supplement other materials she and her colleagues use in their classes. She really likes the size of the new models.

“If you have a student who's studying by themselves or in a small group, it's ideal,” Judt said. “We've got a larger, older model with organs, which can be frustrating sometimes when you get all of them out; it takes up a lot of space. And these new models are easier to store because of their size.”

The models will be used primarily in introductory anatomy and physiology classes that focus on the study of bones, joints and organ systems.

The models also will be incorporated into Northeast’s new science study area, which is a place where students may go to study when the science lab is in use. It has been designed to assist students who may need extra assistance or for those who may want to put in extra time to work on assignments.

Northeast students do have the opportunity to utilize technology software in anatomy and physiology classes. However, Judt feels the models provide added value to the students.

“When it’s something like muscles, everyone can see how they work. They can then look at animations on the computer to see how they would look with the skin and everything gone, how they move and what bones are pulling on and so on,” she said.

The other winners in Carolina Biological Supply’s contest are high school teachers in Minnesota and South Carolina. Judt said she is pleased she entered the drawing and feels she earned the best prize. One of the other teachers received preserved specimens, which cannot be reused after they are dissected.  

“When I saw the email and it said, ‘You were selected as a winner,’ I went back to the original email to see what I entered and then I went on their website to see what these things looked like,” she said. “I just may have to enter more contests.”

