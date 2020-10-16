WYATT MILLBURG, a student at Lyons-Decatur Northeast, sits in the driver’s seat of a commercial truck driving simulator at the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center in West Point with Lane Schnell of West Point-Beemer. Both students are enrolled in the Pathways 2 Tomorrow (P2T) consortium. Northeast Community College has received a grant that will allow for an expansion of its truck driving program, including additional opportunities in West Point.