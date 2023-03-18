OMAHA — Northeast Community College is one of 83 organizations across Nebraska to be awarded grant dollars to provide student support in a drug and alcohol counseling certification program and to hire an additional student behavioral health counselor and intern on the Norfolk campus.
The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska has announced awardees in the first round of its American Rescue Plan Act funding, with grants totaling $19.5 million.
The grant recipients selected come from nearly 200 applicants that requested more than $49 million across the four award categories, more than double the amount available.
Northeast was awarded a three-year $500,000 grant to provide support for students enrolled in the college’s drug and alcohol counseling certificate program. The funds will be utilized to provide students with a full tuition waiver, compensation for textbooks, a computer and stipend for expenses during their internship experience. Additional funding will be used to add faculty when necessary, based on projected growth in the program.
Northeast also was awarded $343,000 to hire one additional licensed mental health therapist and one behavioral health intern in the college’s student counseling center. The additional licensed provider will primarily focus on providing direct student services on the Norfolk campus and travel to the college’s extended campuses regularly for face-to-face counseling. The intern will assist with one-on-one counseling and establish group therapy sessions for students.
Gina Krsyl, director of student care and outreach at Northeast, said while utilization of campus behavioral health services did wane during the pandemic; however, the number of visits has been steadily increasing. She said Northeast had received commitments from Wayne State College and Bellevue University for the placement of interns in the program.