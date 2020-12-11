Northeast approves tuition rates, appoints staff

During its monthly meeting Thursday, the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved 2021-22 tuition, credit hour fees and room and board rates, which will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year.
Under the new rates, which go into effect next school year, tuition for Nebraska residents will cost $105 per credit hour, and tuition for Iowa and South Dakota residents will cost $106 per credit hour. For students residing in other states, tuition will cost $147 per credit hour.
Room and board rates will increase by $70 to a total of $4,450 per semester. Last year, the rate was at $4,380 a semester.
Two staff members also received title changes during the board meeting.
Tracy Kruse was appointed to vice president of development and external affairs. She was previously associate vice president.
“I feel very proud to work for such a great institution and do great things,” she said.
Michele Gill was appointed to vice president of educational services. She was previously interim vice president.
“Thank you for the opportunity, Dr. Barrett,” Gill said to Leah Barrett, college president, during the meeting. “It will be a real honor to work with educational services.”
Steve Anderson of Concord will remain chairman of the board for the next year, and Arlan Kuehn of South Sioux City will remain vice-chairman. Julie Robinson of Norfolk also will continue as secretary.
At the end of the meeting, Anderson thanked college administrators and employees for their continuous hard work through a pandemic.
“2020 was one of the most challenging years as a board, and (myself) on the board, have faced,” he said. “... All of the staff’s willingness during this transition has been huge.”