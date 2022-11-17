Many fees at Northeast Community College will not go up next year.
During its meeting on Thursday, the Northeast Board of Governors approved its tuition rates, student fees and room and board rates for the 2023-24 school year, which will remain the same as the 2022-23 school year.
The tuition rates, which will go into effect at the start of the next school year, are to remain at $108.00 per credit hour for Nebraska residents and $109.00 per credit hour for South Dakota and Iowa residents. Tuition for non-residents will stay at $151.00 per credit hour and fees will continue to be $20 per credit hour.
The average student housing and meal plan costs will remain the same at $4,570.
“We're not recommending any overall increase in housing and meal plans,” said Scott Gray, the vice president of administrative services and general counsel for Northeast. “I think we're going to do some reshuffling on how much the rates are between meals and housing….But the overall average cost is not going up.”
Steve Anderson, a Northeast Board of Governors member, asked Gray why the meal and housing rates are not going up for the 2023-24 school year when inflation is causing grocery bills to increase elsewhere.
Gray said that Northeast has a contract with Chartwells to provide food service for student meals, which caps the allowable annual increase it can charge Northeast.
“One of the good things about that contract is that there's a limit of a 4% increase every year,” Gray said. “...we felt that we could absorb that increase in our current rates for next year and not have to pass that increase on to the students.”
In addition to the tuition and room and board fees, the board of governors also approved the 2023 Nebraska Community College Association annual membership dues in the amount of $71,678.89. The board also acknowledged the Northeast Community College financial audit for June 30, 2022 and 2021.