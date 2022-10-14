Northeast BOG meeting

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY College Board of Governors members applaud for board member Dirk Peterson after President Leah Barrett announced his nomination for the NCCA’s outstanding trustee for the western region.  

 RILEY TOLAN-KEIG/DAILY NEWS

The Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved the purchase agreement for its upcoming fabrication lab during its meeting Thursday.

The board officially approved the purchase of two sectors of real estate, located at 707 and 713 W. Norfolk Ave, for a total of $531,522.82.

Northeast Community College told the Daily News last month that it plans on using the $3.5 million in federal funds it received from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge program last month for the fabrication lab. The rest of the funding for the college’s new facility will come from American Rescue Plan funds.

The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.

Regular meeting duration: 4 hours and 10 minutes.

Board members present: Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Carol Sibbel, Pat Wojcik, Jeanne Reigle and Donovan Ellis

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.

Executive sessions: One, for purpose of discussing the potential purchase of real estate

ACTION ITEMS

— Adopted the agenda.

— Approved the second reading and approval of the deletion of board policies relating to payroll deduction, voluntary separation program, work week, staff load, suspension, demotion and termination of cause.

— Approved the first reading and deletion of board policy 3233, relating to alcohol beverages and controlled substances for employees.

— Approved the the purchase agreement for the new fabrication lab at 707 and 713 W. Norfolk Ave.

— Approved the resolution in support of LR 335.

DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

— President Leah Barrett announced that board member Dirk Peterson would be nominated for the NCCA’s outstanding trustee for the western region.

