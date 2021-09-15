A lower budget and tax levy has been approved for the 2021-22 school year at Northeast Community College.
The college board of governors approved a decrease in tax levy to 9.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, a decrease from last year’s levy at 9.5 cents. This caused a lower property tax request of $31,325,902, which is $90,734 lower than the 2020-21 school year.
The college was able to lower the levy after it received an extra $115,979 in funding for its dual enrollment. This is in addition to the college’s standard state aid allocation of $325,125. The change was also due to a slight reduction in property tax valuations.
These components also helped keep the college’s tuition and fee rates the same as last year’s.
“My fellow board members and I are mindful of our responsibility to be good stewards of public funds,” said Steve Anderson, board of governors chair, in a media release. “This year, we were able to decrease the tax levy while continuing our commitment of providing a quality education to our students during a pandemic.”
The 2021-22 general operating budget was approved at $51,007,037, and the building improvement budget was $11,695,192. The two create a total tax-supported budget of $62,702,229, which is down by almost $3 million from last year.
The main reason for the substantial decrease was because of the completion of Union 73, Northeast’s student union, said Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services.
Other upcoming projects include renovations of the college’s Lifelong Learning Center, Learning Resource Center, a new truck driving range at the extended campus in South Sioux City and upgrades to the Cox Activities Center.
The college’s non-tax self-supporting funds — which include revenue and federal or state aid — totals $37,285,176. The total of all budgets combined is down 4.74% from last year.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
Regular meeting duration: 36 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer, Carol Sibbel, Julie Robinson and Nicole Sedlacek.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives and other college staff.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from Aug. 11 meetings.
— Adopted the 2021-22 budget.
— Adopted the 2021-22 property tax request
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— Leah Barrett, president, highlighted two COVID-19 vaccination clinics that occurred on the Norfolk campus recently on Aug. 19 and 26. The college offered students, faculty and staff incentives to receive a COVID vaccination. Anyone who had already received at least one vaccination dose at one of the clinics or previously could register for a drawing. Ten vaccinated students who were selected from a random drawing each received $500 gift cards to the Hawk Shop, and 40 vaccinated students received $150 gift cards. About 82 faculty and staff entered the drawing, with each receiving either a $25 gift card to the Hawk Shop or to Chartwells Food Service.