A lower tax levy but a higher budget for Northeast Community College has been approved for the 2022-23 school year.
Northeast’s board of governors approved a tax levy decrease to 9.25 cents per $100 of assessed property value. This is .15 cents less than last year’s tax levy, which was 9.4 cents. The college’s total property tax request also went up to $32,265,093, which is 3% more than last year.
Citizens who own property that is worth $200,000 in taxable value in Northeast’s 20-county service area can expect to pay $185 in taxes.
Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services and general counsel for the college, said that if Northeast kept last year’s tax request with the increased valuation, the levy would need to be dropped to 0.089807 cents. But if the college kept last year’s levy, then the property tax request would increase by $1,462,410.
“We didn't do either one of those, as everybody knows, so we're somewhere in between,” Gray said. “What we did this year is we reduced our levy to a total of 9.25 cents. And what that does is come up with a total property tax request in this year of $32,265,093.”
Northeast also approved its 2022-23 budget, which went up by around $8.7 million from last year.
The college’s general operating budget was approved at $53,756,812 and the building improvement budget at $17,720,211. Both budgets combined create a total tax-supported budget of $71,477,023. Last year’s total tax-supported budget was $62,702,229.
According to Gray, there are multiple factors that affected this year’s budget increase, such as an increase in tuition fees. The college’s board of governors approved tuition increases by $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents last year.
According to Gray, Northeast’s building improvement budget increased partly because the college is carrying over funds from last year to help pay for upcoming projects.
Some of the projects the college still has underway include renovations to the college’s Lifelong Learning Center and the Northeast Nebraska Innovation Studio, Gray said.
Northeast’s nontax self-supporting funds for the 2022-23 budget equal $32,219,008. Nontax self-supporting funds include sales and fee revenue, federal financial aid, state and federal grants and capital campaigns. With all budgets combined — general operating, building improvement and nontax, self-supporting funds — the total budget is up by 3.71% from last year.
Northeast also held two public hearings before approving its 2022-23 budget and tax levy request. However, the college did not have to participate in Monday’s joint public hearing that was required by the new “Truth in Taxation” law. (See page 12 for more.)
According to Gray, the college did not have to attend because its tax levy request is under the “allowable growth,” as outlined by the new law.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 35 minutes
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Pat Wojcik, Carol Sibbel and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
