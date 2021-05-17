Northeast announces new strategic plan

Northeast Community College President Leah Barrett unveiled the college’s new strategic plan Thursday after a yearlong study to create several goals for the future.
Barrett said the plan, called “enVISION,” is a comprehensive strategy that enforces the mission, defines the vision, articulates values, establishes priorities and provides opportunities for each department at the college to identify clear goals and objectives.
Barrett detailed the plan in a board of governors meeting on Thursday. The plan also comes as her contract with the college was renewed until 2024.
“enVISION will become the daily work of all Northeast employees for years to come. We chose not to include an end date because the intention is to review annually and update based on a continuous quality improvement mindset,” Barrett said in a media release. “The strategic direction is a living document that should allow us to make data-informed decisions based on what we learn from the data and the economic and workforce needs of our region.”
Over the past year, Northeast has collected suggestions and perspectives of employees, students, members of the board of governors and foundation board of directors, industry partners and elected officials to develop its strategic direction.
Viewpoints gleaned from the sessions have helped develop the college’s priorities for the next several years.
Barrett said operating in a continuous quality improvement environment helps an organization become more effective, efficient and integrated.
“It establishes the foundation for creating a learning and student-ready culture,” Barrett said. “Through enVISION, Northeast will chart a course for all of us to better address the needs of the 20-county service area by empowering our citizens through the delivery of programs and services that will drive the success of our graduates, the workforce and the economy of our region.”