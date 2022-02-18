Northeast Community College President Leah Barrett announced a new transit program for students at Thursday’s board of governors meeting.

The Hawks Ride Free program would allow Northeast Community College students to ride the new ForkLift bus system for free, Barrett said.

“North Fork Area Transit buses will provide rides on three routes that include approximately 100 bus stops across the community,” Barrett said.

According to Barrett, the Hawks Ride Free program will provide Northeast students direct access to bus routes.

Barrett said the new program is set to begin during the 2022-23 academic school year.

The new program is one of many changes to Norfolk transportation.

Norfolk Area Transit is also introducing new services such as ExpressLift and ForkLift this year. Earlier, officials announced their “Youth Ride Free” program, which allows Norfolk youths to ride their ForkLift flex route for free.

Other announcements at the board of governors meeting include an upcoming bake sale and art contest from the Student Leadership Association.

The next Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting will be Thursday, March 10, at the Lifelong Learning Center.

The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.

Regular meeting duration: 33 minutes.

Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petersen and Jeff Scherer.

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.

Executive sessions: None.

ACTION ITEMS

— Adopted the agenda.

— Approved minutes from the January meeting.

— Second reading and approval of the deletion of board policies related to institutional memberships, dual credit, instructional program preview and distance education.

— Approved the first reading for the deletion of one board policy related to academic grades records retention.

— Approved the first reading for the revisions to three board policies related to construction, treatment of employees and special rules of order.

