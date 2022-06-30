In observance of Independence Day, all offices at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will be closed on Monday, July 4. The college and its extended campuses will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, at 8 a.m.

While the July session of classes at Northeast begins on Monday, July 11, registration sessions for the fall 2022 semester continue. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 22.

New student registration sessions will be in the College Welcome Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8:30 a.m.

Students who plan to take the majority of their classes at Northeast’s extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City or West Point are asked to contact the specific location to make an appointment to meet with an adviser for registration.

New, incoming students are reminded that their ACT, SAT or MAP scores must be on file at Northeast Community College before registration. If students have not taken a placement test, they are encouraged to contact the Northeast Testing Center at 402-844-7281 or the extended campus in South Sioux City at 402-241-6400 to schedule an appointment to complete the test before registration.

