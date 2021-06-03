Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges from across the country selected to participate in a program that is designed to better align student goals for career and continuing education opportunities.
Following a competitive application and interview process, the Teacher’s College at Columbia University selected teams representing 25 colleges in 19 states, including Northeast, to participate in its Summer 2021 Institute, Guided Pathways at Rural Colleges: Using Data to Launch Large-Scale Reform. The institute will be hosted by the Community College Research Center (CCRC).
The institute is intended for rural community colleges to introduce guided pathways reforms to their college communities. It will focus on redesigning the first-year student experience to help them explore, choose and plan a program of study that is a good fit for them.
"This experience is going to support our capacity-building efforts as well as our new strategic direction, ‘enVISION,’ ” said Leah Barrett, Northeast president. “As we worked on developing our strategic direction, an intentional college-wide approach to student success was top of mind. The work of the CCRC summer institute will help guide our team in this process.”
Researchers with CCRC will assist participating institutions in examining which students are in which programs, where those programs lead, what courses students are taking and other data essential for improving academic programs and student engagement.
By the end of the institute, teams will have data-informed plans for engaging the broader college community in conversations about planning and implementing reforms that will help them to recruit and retain students, improve student success rates and close equity gaps.
Northeast will participate with other community college representatives from Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia during its session this month
Ongoing support to the colleges from CCRC will continue until December 2021.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit, ccrc.tc.columbia.edu/summer-institute/overview.html.