The North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) Board of Directors has decided to suspend operations effective as of 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Board president Traci Jeffrey said following a meeting on Wednesday that while all services would be suspended, the organization is not planning to permanently shut its doors. Jeffrey added that now is the time for Norfolkans to work together to keep badly needed transit services in the community.
Board members said NFAT needs $590,000 to meet its current obligations and to continue operations, and they’re hoping to find financial support in the community that it serves.
“North Fork Area Transit is a vital part of our community. That’s why it was started in 1970, and we need community support right now more than ever,” Jeffrey said.
Former general manager Jeff Stewart is suspected in the alleged theft of more than $740,000 from NFAT between April and December of last year. That alleged theft was the catalyst for the current financial crisis facing the transit organization.
Stewart has been charged by the Madison County Attorney’s Office, with a warrant issued for his arrest. He has not been apprehended by law enforcement and is suspected to have left the country.
Jeffrey, along with fellow board members Lacy Kimes and Steven Rames, met with the Daily News on Wednesday afternoon to explain where things stand with NFAT. Members of the Nebraska Department of Transportation mobility management team, which has been overseeing daily operations since Stewart’s departure, also attended the meeting.
“The mobility management team has stepped in to look at our services and help us determine where we can make the necessary reductions in our operation,” Jeffrey said. “We are suspending our operation in the hopes that we can get community support. We need financial assistance from our community.”
In an explanation of the transit financial process, Rames said the monthly operating costs for NFAT are about $250,000. Of that number, $200,000 comes through federal and state cost reimbursement, and another $50,000 is provided by local sponsors of the organization.
Rames said that given the timelines associated with receiving these reimbursements, NFAT typically needs about two months’ worth of operating capital in the bank to sustain operations. Before the alleged theft by Stewart, NFAT was not experiencing financial difficulties.
The suspension in services means that thousands of citizens who depend on NFAT to meet their transportation needs will be left looking for other ways to get to and from work and school, or even to doctor’s appointments or the grocery store. Additionally, 60 NFAT employees will be left without a job, at least until NFAT services can be reestablished.
Board members said that while the financial and logistical impacts of the theft are devastating, there is a foundation of viable and valuable services in the community. NFAT transit vehicles made more than 70,000 trips during the 2021-22 fiscal year, and ridership has increased by 72%.
Jeffrey added that while operations are suspended, she and Kimes would lead the way in generating the needed support to get the buses and vans running again.
“We will be working the phones every day and meeting with sponsors and other community leaders to gather the support that we need,” Jeffrey said.
Those wishing to offer financial support or make a donation to NFAT, or anyone else who may wish to contact the organization during the suspension, may reach board members via email at admin@northforkareatransit.com.