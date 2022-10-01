North Fork Area Transit will host a public open house on Monday, Oct. 3,, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, Meeting Room B, located at 308 W. Prospect Ave., in Norfolk.
The purpose of the meeting is to update the community on current services and bus stops and provide information on the process of route considerations, transit agency funding, ridership data and future services.
North Fork Area Transit is a local nonprofit agency that is guided by a local volunteer board of directors.
Questions may be directed to Jeff Stewart, North Fork Area Transit general manager at 402-379-4595 or jeff.stewart@northforkareatransit.com.