North Fork Area Transit will host a public open house Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W Norfolk Ave., Norfolk.
The purpose of this meeting is to collect feedback from the public on the site selection for a proposed new transit facility for North Fork Area Transit.
The facility is needed to meet the growing transit needs of Norfolk and neighboring communities. Residents are encouraged to attend virtually or in person and to submit feedback. To join the meeting virtually, visit: northforkareatransit.com/open-house.
This project is part of the North Fork Area Transit’s Flexroute Study, which seeks to enhance transit services and coordination in our community. More information about North Fork Area Transit is available at northforkareatransit.com. Questions may be directed to Jeff Stewart, North Fork Area Transit general manager, at 402-379-4595 or jeff.stewart@northforkareatransit.com.