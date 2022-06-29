North Fork Area Transit will be providing free shuttle service to and from Norfolk’s Big Bang Boom fireworks show at Skyview Lake on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Shuttle pickup will be east of the College Welcome Center at Northeast Community College, located at 801 E. Benjamin Ave. North Fork Area Transit will be running multiple shuttles, including its trolley approximately every 15 minutes. Riders will be instructed onboard where to meet following the show for transportation back to the college.
Contact North Fork Area Transit at 402-379-4595 or customerservice@northforkareatransit.com with questions.