Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Maximum heat index values of 95 to 105 expected Saturday, then maximum daily values of 100 to 108 for Sunday and Monday. * WHERE...eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Heat index values will peak in the late afternoon or early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&