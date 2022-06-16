North Fork Area Transit held an open house on Tuesday to discuss a change of plans for its future transit facility.
It’s been four months since North Fork Area Transit discussed a future collaboration with Ponca Express for a new facility at an open house.
Now, North Fork Area Transit will most likely be getting its own building.
Corinne Donahue, project manager with the Nebraska Department of Transportation mobility management team, stated timing and a demand for services as the main reasons for the change.
According to Donahue, North Fork Area Transit was approached by four communities and businesses who were interested in receiving transportation services earlier this year. A realtor then pointed them out to a potential site for the transit facility.
“We need to move a little faster than what we were going to be doing with Ponca and so (we need to) look at a separate facility sooner rather than later,” Donahue said.
Donahue said at the first open house that it would take around three to five years to build the collaborative facility with Ponca Express.
Both North Fork Area Transit and Ponca Express are at full capacity for their current facilities, Donahue said. North Fork Area Transit now uses the Norfolk Senior Center to store its vehicles.
The new option for the new individual facility would be the Ace Hardware property off of Omaha Avenue near 13th Street, Donahue said. The Ace Hardware owners would sell the property to North Fork Area Transit, according to Jeffrey Stewart, the North Fork Area Transit manager.
North Fork Area Transit is looking for a facility that could support its expanding services for the next 40 years.
“We are trying to pick a site that can fit the North Fork Area Transit for a 40-year outlook,” said Kali Eklund, the project manager with Wilkins Architecture. “… 36 vehicles is our assessment at this point, and then enough square footage for office and administration to accommodate the future growth of service in the Norfolk area.”
Donahue said North Fork Area Transit may try to collaborate with businesses near the Ace Hardware property. The businesses next to Ace Hardware are Aspen Dental, Target, Taco Bell, Auto Express and Raising Canes.
According to Stewart, approval from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) would be needed before moving forward with the new facility site.
“Before we can select it as our final location, we have to get the blessing from the FTA that the site is eligible,” Stewart said. “So we are in the phase where we are doing the appraisal, environmental survey, traffic survey and all of that stuff to make sure it meets the FTA guidelines.”
Stewart said the FTA would provide 80% of the funding for the new facility. North Fork Area Transit will provide the rest, which will come from existing funds and partnerships.
According to Stewart, it’s not uncommon for capital projects like North Fork Area Transit’s to raise concern.
“I have worked in several transit agencies throughout the United States, and I can tell you these types of projects are really good for the local economy,” Stewart said. “They bring in additional jobs for the construction and development phase, but they also expand our capabilities to reaching the neighboring communities near us to be able to provide a cheap, reliable form of transportation that's available to the public.”
However, public comments during the open house were kept positive about the transit service. Two women relayed positive experiences from riding the ForkLift buses.
According to one of the women, one of the bus drivers veered off the route and dropped her off at her house one day.
“I was the only one on the bus,” the woman said.