North Fork Area Transit has announced a new partnership with Pierce Public Schools for a new general public Tripper Service running between Hadar and Pierce. Pierce Public Schools approached North Fork Area Transit for assistance with student transportation because of a shortage of bus drivers.
The new Pierce Tripper Route will have bus stops in locations where families have indicated interest. All Tripper services are developed based upon citizen requests and school start and dismissal times. The Pierce Tripper Route will be in service only on school days. All passengers on the Tripper Service must register by contacting the North Fork Area Transit office.
“We are excited to partner with Pierce Public Schools to be a solution for transit needs in our surrounding communities,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director.
For questions, contact the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595 or email customerservice@northforkareatransit.com.