Norfolk Public Schools and North Fork Area Transit are at a standstill when it comes to school transportation.
Throughout the past year, North Fork Area Transit held several discussions with NPS regarding a potential partnership for school transportation.
However, the partnership came to a halt because of money and federal school transportation rules, according to David Jespersen, the public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE).
North Fork Area Transit started offering its Tripper service to area students earlier this month. Tripper services are used in other school districts across the nation but are open to the public and not just students.
On Aug. 2, North Fork Area Transit announced a partnership with Pierce Public Schools because of a school bus driver shortage. And as a part of their agreement, the transit organization asked Pierce Public Schools for a donation to help cover costs.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said she read about the agreement in the Daily News and was intrigued. So she called the state department of education to see if NPS also could partner with North Fork Area Transit and receive reimbursement from the state.
“But what I found out is that not only we couldn’t receive reimbursement, but we couldn't actually partner with them, because they didn't meet the safety requirements in rules 91 and 92,” Thompson said.
School transportation must adhere to rules 91 and 92, which are enforced by the NDE. The rules detail the training of drivers and the regulation of safety for school transportation, according to Jespersen.
The NDE has no problem with the actual Tripper service, Jespersen said. The issue was that North Fork Area Transit asked NPS and Pierce Public Schools to make a donation — essentially making the Tripper partnership a school service.
“It all comes down to money,” Jespersen said.
According to Jeff Stewart, the North Fork Area Transit general manager, the organization was asking for donations because of the required funding process for rural transportation nonprofits.
A majority of North Fork Area Transit’s funds come from federal and state transit agencies but, as a nonprofit, it has to acquire the rest of its funding from the community.
“Ultimately, all North Fork Area Transit is asking for is a donation from the school district to help cover the required local match in the 5311 grant funding formula,” Stewart said.
According to Stewart, North Fork Area Transit is still waiting to hear back from the Nebraska Department of Education for permission on its Tripper partnerships for school transportation.
“We are still having active discussions with NDE on these requirements,” Stewart said, “It is our opinion North Fork Area Transit is exempt per NDE regulations. We will continue to work toward a resolution.”
Stewart said the partnership with Pierce Public Schools is also on hold until the NDE’s decision. However, North Fork Area Transit will still provide its Tripper service to NPS and Pierce Public Schools students — partnership or not.
“With or without a formal partnership, NFAT will continue to provide transportation to the families in and around Norfolk,” Stewart said.
Norfolk Public Schools doesn’t provide school transportation to students within a 4-mile radius of schools, according to Thompson. But there are in-town routes for students who have disabilities or who are in homeless situations.
“We run about five routes each day to and from school, transporting about 200 students that live outside that 4-mile radius,” Thompson said. “... Overall, we spend about $800,000 a year on transportation. If we were to decide to transport students within that 4-mile radius, those costs would increase significantly.”
North Fork Area Transit told the Daily News earlier this month that it had around 158 families sign up for its Tripper service and that around 90% of the requests came from NPS families.
According to Stewart, the transit service is expecting to see its largest increase in student ridership this year. And with school now underway, North Fork Area Transit expects to see even more families sign up for the Tripper service.
“This is a very convenient service for families who struggle to get students to and from school due to their jobs or other situations,” Thompson said. “So I think there probably is a strong demand for it. And I'm glad that it is available for them.”