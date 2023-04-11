North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) board member Rob Merrill has decided to step away from the organization’s board of directors effective Monday.
Merrill, who just recently earned a seat on the board, had become an important part of NFAT’s efforts to reorganize and restart after the recent shutdown between Jan. 6 and April 3.
Merrill said he is stepping away from the board for personal reasons, although he remains fully supportive of the transit organization and the board members and staff who are overseeing the operation moving forward.
Anyone interested in potentially serving on the NFAT Board of Directors should contact transit offices at 402-379-4595 for more information.
NFAT officials have said that since resuming operations, they have received several calls from concerned Norfolkans who claim to have seen transit buses parked in local parking lots during hours of operation. On these occasions, drivers are typically on breaks or are taking lunch. Oftentimes, as opposed to driving back to transit offices for their breaks, it is more efficient for drivers to find a safe, out-of-the-way place to park for a few minutes.
Officials also announced that they are in the beginning stages of a search for a new general manager. Former general manager Jeff Stewart was fired in December for the alleged embezzlement of close to $1 million. An official audit into the theft is slated to begin within the coming weeks. Officials said they are developing a job description and a firm set of expectations for the new top executive of the organization.
Currently, a mobility management team of consultants from the Nebraska Department of Transportation is on-site and overseeing day-to-day operations.
NFAT now offers the TeleLift service Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone requiring transportation services is encouraged to call the main office to schedule a ride.