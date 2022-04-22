At the ribbon cutting of its new ForkLift bus service on Wednesday, North Fork Area Transit announced that free rides would continue throughout May to give residents a chance to try out the service.
Featured speakers were Traci Jeffrey, executive director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau and president of the North Fork Area Transit Board; Jeffrey Stewart, North Fork Area Transit general manager; and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
The bus service began running two routes on April 4, and ForkLift ridership has steadily been increasing. Riders have been able to try out the service for free in April and now will be able to do so in May as well.
After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited on an inaugural bus ride to commemorate the occasion.
ForkLift service includes Route 1, which travels between Northeast Community College and Walmart via Norfolk Avenue, and Route 2, which travels between Norfolk High School and Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic via Pasewalk Avenue. The bus provides service to all marked stops along the routes Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., approximately every 30 minutes. Weekend service and a third route will be added this fall.
In addition to its ribbon cutting, North Fork Area Transit is also celebrating Nebraska Public Transit Week. The public was invited to “Grab a Fork” and enjoy a free community lunch on Friday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bus facility at 222 N. Fourth St. in Norfolk. Buses were available for the public to look inside and staff was on hand to answer questions about using the service.
For more information visit northforkareatransit.com. To schedule a ride or for questions, contact the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.