North Fork Area Transit will begin operating its much-anticipated ForkLift flex-route bus service on Monday, April 4.
The service will operate Route 1, which travels between Northeast Community College and Walmart via Norfolk Avenue, and Route 2, which travels between Norfolk High and Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic via Pasewalk Avenue. The bus will provide service to all marked stops along the routes Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., approximately every 30 minutes. Weekend service and a third route will be added this fall.
The public is invited to ride ForkLift for free from April 4-30. Bus schedules and route maps are available at northforkareatransit.com, on the bus, at the transit office and coming soon to the Passio Go! app. All vehicles are wheelchair accessible and have bike racks available.“We are very excited for the public to ride ForkLift and experience the benefits of using public transit to get around Norfolk. We appreciate the support from the City of Norfolk, as well as our generous sponsors,” stated Jeffrey Stewart, North Fork Area Transit general manager.
In addition to the established route service, the ForkLift bus can flex off the route to provide curbside service to anyone within three-quarters of a mile from any of the marked stops. Riders may schedule this option by calling at least two hours in advance. Curbside pickup will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The demand for public transit continues to rise in Norfolk and the surrounding area. North Fork Area Transit is dedicated to providing safe, efficient and affordable public transportation to area residents. In addition to ForkLift, the existing schedule-ahead ride service, TeleLift, will continue to operate. Newly expanded weekend hours now allow riders to book rides seven days a week. Riders must schedule curbside pickup at least 24 hours in advance. TeleLift service is available up to 30 miles around Norfolk, seven days a week. For more information visit northforkareatransit.com. To schedule a ride or for questions, contact the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595, Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.